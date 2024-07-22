First flood warning issued for Bhadrachalam Agency as Godavari crosses 43-feet mark

As incessant rains continued to pound the upper reaches of the Godavari, the river crossed the first flood warning level of 43 feet at Bhadrachalam on Sunday evening. The flood discharge in the river at the temple town was about 9.32 lakh cusecs at 7 p.m.

This has prompted the authorities to issue the first flood warning and keep the official machinery on high alert to deal with any flood event in the entire Bhadrachalam Agency and other flood-prone areas of the district. The bathing ghats on the banks of the Godavari in the temple town were partially submerged in the floodwaters late in the evening.

Road connectivity between Telangana and Chhattisgarh has been cut off due to flooding of a culvert near a village located along the Chhattisgarh border in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, sources said. The swollen forest streams cut off road links to four villages in Charla mandal and some interior tribal habitations in Dummugudem mandal.

All the upstream reservoirs/dams continue to discharge heavy inflows downstream due to unrelenting rains in the river’s catchment areas. All the 85 crest gates of the Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district have been kept open in free-flow condition as per the instructions of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). The inflow and the outflow was recorded at 5.52 lakh cusecs at the barrage on Sunday evening.

In Mulugu district, floodwaters submerged a portion of the National Highway 163 stretch in the district at Tekulagudem village in Perur mandal, necessitating traffic diversion on the busy highway connecting Telangana with Chhattisgarh.