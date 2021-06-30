Govt. vaccination centres to now cater to 18+ citizens

HYDERABAD

30 June 2021

PHCs in rural areas to have walk-in option

The Health department on Wednesday announced that the first dose of COVID vaccine for 18+ age group would be administered at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (GCVCs). The jabs will be given in both urban and rural areas of the State.

There was heavy demand for administering jabs to the younger population at GCVCs since the centres catered only to people aged above 30 years till Wednesday. And there were sporadic vaccination drives by corporate hospitals in rural localities. Besides, one has to shell out Rs 780 to Rs 1410 for one dose depending on the vaccine.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said the first dose for 18+ population will be administered at 100 GCVCs in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, 204 centres in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and 636 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in rural areas.

While slots have to be booked on CoWIN to get the vaccine at the GCVCs in GHMC area and ULBs, the rural PHCs will have walk-in option.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said the arrangement will apply till July 3.