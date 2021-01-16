First day, first shot: 92.2% of beneficiaries show up

3,962 of 4,296 healthcare workers identified for COVID vaccination on day one covered; 11 cases of mild Adverse Event Following Immunisation reported

Of the 4,296 healthcare workers identified as beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana on January 16, as many as 3,962 or 92.2% took the vaccine.

At a press conference held at Health Campus, Koti, on Saturday evening, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said around 20 beneficiaries developed minor reactions, but later stated that only 11 mild Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported.

“Only 11 mild AEFI cases are reported with reasons like pain, giddiness and sweating, which are common in any vaccination programme,” Dr Srinivas Rao said, adding that only Covishield vaccine was administered on the first day.

The senior officials stressed that no serious or severe reaction was recorded across the State. If any beneficiary experiences discomfort after reaching home, they can dial ‘104’. Beneficiaries and their families were thanked for participating in the drive.

Though 30 people in each of the 140 session sites were listed for taking the COVID-19 vaccine, a few did not turn up. Sources at Gandhi Hospital said some were hesitant to take vaccine.

Dr Srinivasa Rao also said that some healthcare workers did not want to take the vaccine on the first day due to fear or anxiety, and that they would like to get the vaccine after two to three days. The senior official said that they are trying to convince them and will vaccinate all beneficiaries.

The vaccine will be given in two doses with a gap of 28 days in between. Those who took the first dose should make it a point to take the second dose. In the interim, they must continue to maintain COVID precautions such as wearing masks.

“You might get protection from the virus 42 days after the first dose. Till that point, continue to take precautions,” Dr Srinivasa Rao said, adding that second dose of the same vaccine must be taken 28 days after the first dose without fail.