First convocation of horticulture varsity held

Students at the convocation of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

07 April 2021 23:45 IST

Turnover of sector reckoned to be at least ₹13.2 lakh crore, says Governor

The first convocation of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University was held on Wednesday where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in her message, stressed the importance of horticulture sector as a major driver of growth. It was more remunerative because of its higher productivity compared to agriculture crops. The sector provided employment possibilities across primary, secondary and tertiary sectors and had potential for diversifying towards entrepreneurship, she added.

Ms. Soundararajan said the current turnover of horticultural industry was reckoned to be at least ₹13.2 lakh crore at a conservative estimate and had potential to grow by leaps and bounds in the years to come.

She called for massive investments in the sector and entry of major players of horticultural industry as India was set to emerge as a major exporter of fresh and processed fruits and vegetables.

The investment in horticulture sector was expected to triple in the coming years to meet the increasing demand from a rapidly increasing global population.

Referring to the position of Telangana in the sector, she said the State had the potential to increase its contribution towards the economy by way of exports as the area and production of fruits and vegetables had been increasingly steadily.

The convocation address was delivered by Trilochan Mohapatra, secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, and also Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

University Vice-Chancellor B. Neeraja Prabhakar was present.