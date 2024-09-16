First container school in Telangana to open in remote forest area of Mulugu dist

The first container school in Telangana is set to be inaugurated by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) on Tuesday (September 17, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

This innovative school is located in the remote Bangarupalli hamlet, within the Kanthanapally Gram Panchayat limits of Kannaigudem mandal, Mulugu district. This marks the first instance of a government school being established in a container in the State, aimed at addressing the infrastructural challenges faced by educational institutions in forest regions.

Currently operates out of a dilapidated hut

Bangarupalli, a tribal hamlet in the Kanthanapally forest, currently operates a school out of a dilapidated hut. Due to restrictions on constructing permanent buildings in forest areas, authorities could not secure permission to build a conventional school. To overcome these challenges, Minister Seethakka, who represents the Mulugu Assembly constituency, took the initiative to establish the container school, providing a durable and practical solution for the education of children in this region. The school, measuring 25 feet by 25 feet, is equipped with basic amenities. The container school has been set up at ₹13 lakh, according to sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time Minister Seethakka has implemented such a solution in her constituency. Earlier this year, two container hospitals have become operational, one in Pochapur village of Tadvai Mandal and the second one in Edgerlapalli of Wazeedu Mandal, providing much-needed medical services to the local tribal population. The success of that initiative paved the way for the setting up of the container school, which aims to ensure continued access to education despite the geographical challenges.

Minister urges centre to simplify forest regulations

Meanwhile, Minister Seethakka also urged the Central government to simplify forest regulations to facilitate development in Agency areas and provide essential services to tribal populations. She emphasised that current forest laws hinder the establishment of basic infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, water pipelines, and roads in forest regions.

Ms. Seethakka highlighted the need for amendments to the Forest Act to allow the construction of government buildings and the provision of utilities like electricity and water to forest-dwelling communities. She also pointed out the irony that while forest regulations are relaxed for industrial activities such as mining, the same consideration is not extended to essential public services for local communities. The Minister suggested the use of solar power to meet the electricity needs of Scheduled Tribe (ST) habitations in forest areas and reiterated the need for policy reforms to ensure access to education and healthcare for these marginalised groups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.