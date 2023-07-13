HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First consignment of CSIR-IICT developed import substitute Hydrogen Hydrate out

GACL and CSIR-IICT have jointly received patents from India and the U.S. for the indigenous process to manufacture Hydrazine Hydrate.

July 13, 2023 10:24 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The construction site of hydrazine hydrate plant at Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited in Dahej. File

The construction site of hydrazine hydrate plant at Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited in Dahej. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) flagged off the first lot of Hydrazine Hydrate (80%) from their Dahej complex, Gujarat, last week completing another milestone. The technology for making Hydrogen Hydrate was initially developed by CSIR-IICT at laboratory and bench scale, in Hyderabad.

Subsequently, it was scaled up to pilot plant scale with GACL as industry partner. Hydrazine Hydrate, as an import substitute product with world-class quality will help in reducing the country’s dependency on imports, thereby saving valuable foreign exchange, said a press release on Wednesday.

GACL and CSIR-IICT have jointly received patents from India and the U.S. for the indigenous process to manufacture Hydrazine Hydrate (H6N2O). A ₹405 crore commercial plant of 10,000 TPA 80% Hydrazine Hydrate was designed by CSIR-IICT and was established by GACL at their Dahej complex.

Hydrazine Hydrate has applications in pesticides, agrochemicals, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, blowing agent in polymer industry, fine chemicals etc. The GACL plant was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 10, 2022 . The first batch of the product was flagged off and was attended by CSIR-IICT director D.Srinivasa Reddy, GACL MD P. Swaroop and others.

Dr. Reddy acknowledged the contributions of his predecessors and the group of 15 scientists and 10 technical officers who were the part of this successful project. With this flag-off, CSIR-IICT has demonstrated successfully the collaboration with industry to strengthen India’s quest for ‘Make in India’ and to become ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, added the release. 

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.