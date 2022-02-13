First bird walk in Kawal tiger reserve ends

The first bird walk organised by the State Forest Department in Jannaram division of Kawal tiger reserve concluded on Sunday.

The two-day event saw 61 participants coming from Hyderabad, districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and from parts of Balharshah and Delhi.

After a brief dos and don’ts on bird watching and the significance of the reserve, the participants were divided into two groups on Saturday and directed to Indanpalli range and Jannaram range. The first day visits included treks up to Mallial watch tower, percolation tank at Maisammakunta, Kalpakunta and parts of Udampur range.

On Sunday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shoba joined the reserve’s field director, district forest officers and others from KB Asifabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Mancherial and Nizamabad, and the participants in the event that started at Bisonkunta.

It was a visual treat for watchers, photographers and nature lovers in sighting over 100 bird species.

Some species included Grey Headed Fish Eagle, Crested Serpent Eagle, Woolly-necked Stork, Egrets, Carmoreds, Dartors, Gadwal Ducks, Northern Pintails, Spot Billed Ducks, Kingfishers, Bee Eaters, White Breasted Water Hen, Bronze-winged Jackana, Munias, Red Collared Doves and Black Drongo.

Forest officials, in response to the successful event, said similar events would be organised all through the season. All the participants were allowed to share their experience and provide feedback. Ms. Shobha who was the chief guest in the valedictory ceremony handed over certificates to the participants.