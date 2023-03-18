First Bharat Gaurav tourist special train flagged off from Secunderabad

March 18, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The first originating Bharat Gaurav train from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was flagged off on Saturday and began its journey from the Secunderabad Railway Station, exuding a vibe of rich cultural and religious traditions.

The train, called Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri–Kashi–Ayodhya, and operated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will provide holistic services to the pilgrim-tourist.

Passengers boarded the train prepared for a tour spread over eight nights and nine days, at places of historical and cultural significance — Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. According to the South Central Railway (SCR), the response was promising with all 700 seats being booked by passengers from all nine halting stations.

Travel facilities include both railway and road travel, accommodation, meals on board and off of it, and professional tour escorts.

Keeping in view the passenger’s safety, CCTV cameras have been installed in the train. IRCTC tour managers will be accessible throughout the journey for passengers.

According to SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain, the tour will enable the passengers to visit important destinations without having to worry about minutiae such as itinerary-planning. “Bharat Gaurav trains will give a major fillip to the growth of tourism in the country, while also fulfilling the desire the tourist passengers in the most convenient manner,” he said.