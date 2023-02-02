First batch of racing cars for Formula E arrive in Hyderabad for February 11 races

February 02, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Hyderabad

The first batch of Gen 3 Formula E cars have touched down in Hyderabad as special charter flights ferrying the FIA Environmental Accreditation racing cars have landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday. The racing cars that will be vrooming around the street circuit alongside the picturesque Hussain Sagar lake for the Season 9 of the FIA Formula E World Championship have been parked at a designated slot in the airport. The cars will be wheeled into the circuit after obtaining the required clearance from customs and other government bodies.

The Hindu had earlier reported that Hyderabad has got a special automobile air clearance for the to and fro shipment of the racing cars along with garage-related sophisticated equipment for the highly anticipated race scheduled to be held on February 11.

“The first batch of the cars has reached the city and they are currently parked at the airport. They will undergo inspection, and get the required customs clearance along with other formalities before being taken into their respective garages in the circuit. It’s been hassle-free and we are looking forward to hosting a successful Formula E event next week. The second set of cars will arrive soon,” a top official involved in the operations of the race told The Hindu.

Formula E drivers participating in the Hyderabad E-Prix have already received the digital version of the racing circuit as India gears up to host its maiden Formula E World Championship. Greenko has been named as the title sponsor for the championship as 11 teams and 22 drivers will be racing wheel-to-wheel in one of the fastest street circuits in the world.

“We have sent the digital version of the race track and all Formula E teams have high-end simulators where the drivers will get the feel of how the track is. The quality of the tarmac is also sent to them and once the driver steps into the track his muscle memory is already in the know of the track,” said Dilbagh Gill, CEO of Ace Nxt Gen.

Fan village

A huge fan village is being constructed in the perimeter of the race circuit to keep the fans engaged during the race weekend.

“It will be a seven-minute walk from the race track and there will be shuttle services that will ferry fans to the village that will have special products and also a lot of learning experiences regarding the race will be imparted. In NTR Park we are planning a lot of activities including food, music and entertainment. It will be a thrilling experience,” he said.