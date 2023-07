July 15, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

The first batch of Haj pilgrims returned to Hyderabad on Saturday, the Telangana State Haj Committee (TSHC) said.

As many as 150 pilgrims returned and were received at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and TSHC Chairman Mohammed Saleem, among other officials.

Over 40 special flights are scheduled to fly home pilgrims from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Around 7,000 pilgrims from the State performed the Haj rituals this year.