First Andh tribe elected representative

Pote Shobhabai, belonging to Andh tribe, became the first-ever public representative from her tribe, which is categorised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, after she was elected Indervelli Mandal Parishad president on Friday. A resident of Dasnapur village, she represents the same Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency for the BJP. The Andh is a tiny Adivasi community, its population being around 10,000 as per the 2011 Census. The tribe is scattered mainly across Adilabad and K.B. Asifabad districts. There are a few teachers from this tribe, but it is mostly mired in poverty.