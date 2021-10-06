First allergy clinic opened at Chest Hospital

The first allergy clinic at a Telangana government hospital was inaugurated at Government General and Chest Hospital at Erragadda on Wednesday.

Tests and treatment for allergies at private hospitals cost from a few thousand to lakh. This would be offered free at the government facility.

Director of Medical Education Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy, who inaugurated the clinic, said that it was suggested by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao mainly for the poor. The DME said that allergies are seen in over 30% of the population in various intensities and forms. Some may have mild symptoms while some consult doctors in life threatening situations.

On Wednesdays

The allergy clinic at Chest Hospital would be open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., said superintendent Dr. Mahaboob Khan. Depending on patient load, it may be opened on other days too. “Allergies related to skin, respiratory system, and others will be attended to here,” he said, adding that they would also try to find out the reasons for allergies, be it food, air, drugs, or animals.

“Once the type of allergy is assessed, further tests will be done, including skin allergen tests, blood tests, and respiratory tests. And after evaluation, desensitisation medicines will be provided,” he said.

The clinic would be upgraded in due course, the DME said. “We will extend these services to other government teaching hospitals and hospitals in district headquarters.”