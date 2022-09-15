First Ajay Gandhi Memorial lecture on Sept. 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Manthan, the public discourse forum, has announced that Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan will be delivering the First Ajay Gandhi Memorial Lecture on “Democracy and Local Government: A neglect to be addressed”. The speaker will talking about the country needing government from panchayats upwards to focus on meeting people’s needs through devolution of power and resources from the Centre, at Vidyaranya High School, Saifabad, on Saturday at 6.30 p.m.

Ajay Gandhi along with his friend M.R. Vikram set up ‘Manthan’ in 2004 and the forum has organized over 400 in-person, and (after the 2020 lockdown) online talks by numerous eminent persons and experts from a diverse set of backgrounds and on a range of topics, said a press release.