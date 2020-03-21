Firm restriction on mass gatherings

SANGAREDDY

21 March 2020 00:23 IST

Cinemas, weekly shandies closed; wedding halls not to accept bookings beyond Mar 31

In view of the COVID-19 threat, the district administration has been imposing firm restrictions on the social gatherings.

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao and Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy held a video conference with mandal and divisional level officers and instructed them on the steps to be taken. It was decided to keep cinemas closed till the end of this month.

Check posts have been established at Gangwar, Chiragpally near Zaheerabad, Karasgutti, Morgi and Degulwadi at Narayanakhed. Officials were asked to report new visitors to the village. Weekly shandies in Siddipet district have been closed till further orders, said Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy.

Cheriyal Circle Inspector Raghu, Komravelli Sub-Inspector Narender Reddy, Tahasildar Srihari and doctor Karthik visited the houses of E. Ravi from Marrimuchhala and B. Srinivas of Bayyaram and counselled them. Both arrived from abroad recently.

Medak Collector K. Dharma Reddy on Friday said the situation is under control and there is no reason to panic. Stating that one must observe personal hygiene, he said that so far no cases of coronavirus has been reported in the district so far.

Informing that a study is being conducted on the movements of foreigners or those who returned from abroad, he said that officials were directed to see that there are no mass gatherings. Managements of marriage halls have been directed not to accept bookings beyond March 31 till further orders. Ten beds for quarantine and six beds for ICU to treat any contingency raising out of coronavirus threat have been kept ready. Those above the age of 60 years have been asked not to venture out of home.

Screening at borders

Nizamabad District Collector C. Narayana Reddy on Friday said the administration identified 964 persons who had arrived in the district from different countries from March 1 and of them, six persons were suspected to be having the symptoms. Five were admitted to the isolation ward in Government General Hospital and one was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, he said.

He said that at the three inter-state borders in the district, screening was being conducted and strict vigil was kept there. He suggested that passengers at the RTC bus stand keep a distance of three feet from person to person and wear mask.

Expressing satisfaction over the sanitisation work at the bus stand, he asked the RTC authorities to ensure one metre distance from person to person when passengers boarded buses.

Mr. Narayana Reddy also advised those who arrived from abroad to be in home quarantine and not to move among people at least for 15 days. Special teams were formed to create awareness at villages and towns, he said, adding that spread of the disease could be controlled only when people cooperated. RTC Regional Manager P. Soloman and DMHO Sudarshanam accompanied him.

Traffic police, meanwhile, took up an exercise to create awareness on the spread of coronovirus among vehicle users at the NTR Chowrasta. Police sealed a private function hall on Armoor road on the charge of allowing more than 200 people to a wedding ceremony.