Firm foundation established in TS to win elections in 2023: BJP

While TRS may have won Munugode seat, the ‘moral victory’ belonged to BJP and candidate K. Rajagopal Reddy, say party leaders

A day after the party lost the Munugode bypoll to the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS), Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders involved in the hectic campaign claimed that the party has now established a firm foundation in all parts of the State and is all set to win the final battle of the Assembly elections scheduled for 2023.

Former Minister Eatala Rajender, campaign committee chairman Vivek Venkatswamy, former MPs K. Vishveshwar Reddy, Dr. B. Naraishah Goud and others, in separate press conferences at the State party office, said while the TRS may have won the seat, the ‘moral victory’ belonged to the party and candidate K. Rajagopal Reddy.

Their contention was that if not for the Communist parties joining forces with the TRS, the police playing an ‘active’ role and the Election Commission not taking any suo motu action on illegal distribution of money, liquor and other inducements, there was no way the ruling party’s K. Prabhakar Reddy would have won.

“Was there a a free and fair election? How come not a single seizure of money or liquor was made from the TRS leaders? What about physical attacks on us? TRS had a technical victory, the future is bright for us and moral victory is ours,” said Mr. Rajender.

The Huzurabad MLA said he was surprised that the Communist parties, who were treated as pariahs in the last eight years by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have thrown their lot into the TRS forgetting the “humiliations for unexplained reasons”. “KCR can fall at anyone’s feet if the need arises and with one invite to Pragati Bhavan he gained the Communist parties’ support,” he remarked.

Welfare schemes ignored for the last eight years including financial assistance to the self-help groups were initiated making use of the intelligence reports so that every family was benefitted at Munugode, he said. The BJP advised TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao not to stoop low with his post-poll comments which reeked of arrogance. Accusing the Opposition of distributing money and liquor is like the ‘Devil quoting scriptures’, he said.

Mr. Venkatswamy said the party had polled 86,000 votes as against 12,000 votes in last elections and it showed the strong opposition to the TRS government from among the people. “Despite inducements, we performed well and we are sure to win next time. TRS had to huff and puff to win when bypolls are usually won easily by the ruling party,” he said. Mr. Reddy and Dr. Goud echoed the same words and urged the government to take up the works promised during the campaign.