Firm booked for supplying under-capacity STP

Hyderabad

Banjara Hills police registered a case against BI Marketing and Services Pvt. Ltd. and its directors Samuel Sangeeth, Abhishek Moses and James Raymond Moses on charges of cheating Daiki Axis India Pvt. Ltd. by supplying under capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and collecting excess amount.

One of the customers of Daiki placed an order with BI Marketing for 5KLD STP. “BI Marketing deceived this customer by supplying under-capacity STP after changing the nameplate of Sewage Treatment Plant from 3,000 litres per day (3KLD) to 5,000 litres per day (5KLD) and collected the price of 5 KLD STP from instead of 3 KLD STP,” police said, quoting the complaint copy lodged by Kailash Chandra Pandey of Daiki.

Due to the supply of an under-capacity plant, the customer faced overflow after installation of STP and negative observations from local pollution control board officials and requested Daiki to upgrade/ rectify/ replace the plant.