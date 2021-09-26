Telangana

Fireworks light up Tank Bund

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 26/09/2021: Heavy crowd during Sunday is Funday on Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu   | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Tank Bund was bursting at its seams on Sunday evening as the road was jam-packed with crowd for the weekly fun and frolic sponsored by the government.

There was hardly any space for movement as people milled the road until the police started asking them to leave around 9 p.m. Cars and two-wheelers of early entrants on the road were parked on either side of the road with crowds enjoying their favourite cuisine at specially-erected stalls while going up and down.

The cultural troupes performed various forms of folk art. There was also a team carrying Bonalu. The SHE teams of police created awareness on women’s safety. The band companies of police and Railway Protection Force were a special attraction.

On the adjoining Telugu Talli flyover, Lower Tank Bund and Necklace roads, traffic came to a standstill due to parked vehicles. The evening came to an end with fireworks from the enclosure of Buddha statue in Hussainsagar. A laser show was also organised after darkness enveloped.


