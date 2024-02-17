Fireworks in Telangana Assembly after Govt tables White Paper on Irrigation Department

February 17, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

A white paper on Irrigation Department was tabled by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

“The main objective of the white paper on irrigation is to furnish comprehensive information about the challenges being faced by the irrigation sector and take appropriate measures by the government to find out possible solutions to address the errors,” as stated in the White Paper.

It added that the document will explain the status and execution of the projects and the improvement of the irrigation facility and that the white paper will also give the details of safeguarding the State interests along with providing maximum irrigation facility to the ayacut under river Krishna and Godavari and enhance the income of the farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few among topics in the table of contents include Projects in Krishna Basin, Projects in Godavari Basin, Kaleshwaram Project, Budget Allocated and Expenditure incurred, National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report, Irrigation Sector- Comprehensive Analysis.

The debate following the tabling of white paper saw fireworks with Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy leading and the former Irrigation Minister of T Harish Rao of BRS countering the Government’s claims.

The discussion was interrupted several times with the Ministers intervening to make serious allegations against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government including corruption and neglect of the Medigadda barrage whose pillars have caved questioning its utility for the current monsoon season at least.

The State government tabled white papers on the State power sector and the State finances during the Assembly session in December, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT