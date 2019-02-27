Fire services personnel inspect Uppal stadium

Top officials from the Fire Services Department on Tuesday inspected Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Uppal) here, venue of the first one-day international between India and Australia on March 2, to study the preparedness of officials in case of any exigency.

Panduranga Murthy, HCA CEO, informed The Hindu that they had already put in place most of the recommendations made by the department to ensure an incident-free match and also the arrangements in place in case of any untoward incident.

“We are optimistic of getting the nod from the department tomorrow which is critical to hosting the match as the No Objection Certificate from it is mandatory before going ahead with the match,” Mr. Murthy said.

Meanwhile, measures suggested intensified security for the match in the wake of recent developments. For instance, as against the normal 40 Closed Circuit TV cameras, there will be 200 in place for the match in and around the stadium, he said.

“Similarly, normally about 1,200 policemen will be manning the security arrangements and this time around it is about 2,200,” the top official said.

“I must say despite missing the services of indisposed BCCI top official and member of HCA COA Ratnakar Shetty, we are on the right track for the successful conduct of the match. Definitely, we are missing the guidance of Prof. Shetty on cricketing matters but again any emergency situation always throws up the solutions too,” Mr. Murthy said.

On Wednesday, a high-level meeting of all the agencies involved in security arrangements and different wings of the State government will be held, with regard to smooth conduct of the match.