Fire services equipment to be synchronised with GPS of City traffic police

February 16, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The equipment of the Fire department will be synchronised with the GPS of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) of the city police to obtain a green channel, said Director General of Fire Services Nagi Reddy, adding that a strict advisory was issued for the public to follow in the event of a fire accident at commercial establishments, as the part of an action plan drafted by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

the Director General of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services held a review meeting to discuss fire safety measures and ways to tackle fire accidents during the summer season. An action plan to ensure the fire prevention and presence of fire safety measures in fire hazardous industries, chemical and scrap godowns etc was discussed.

Establishments and godowns, especially the ones located in Jeedimetla, Balanagar, Rajendra Nagar and Kattedan areas, are prone to fire accidents and may lead to serious loss of life and property, the action plan noted.

“Combined inspections will be done by the Police and Fire Departments from February 17, wherein district fire officers (DFO) and DCPs will form field teams in their respective jurisdictions and complete the process in two weeks. Checklist to be filled and suitable notice and advisory on fire prevention and fire safety measures as per NBC norms would be issued on the spot. Timeline to implement the basic fire safety measures suggested shall be within two weeks,” the DG directed the officials.

Further, he directed the officials to identify the areas/clusters and the list of premises visited to be mapped on Geographic Information System. “A special focus will be on the smaller and unorganised establishments like scrap godowns, cooler manufacturing/assembling units, solvents/chemicals storage or transfer units, plastic, rubber handling units, etc., which are hazardous and most of the work is handled by unskilled labourers. Reasonable time will be given to the premises to rectify the defects and implement the fire safety advisory. The management, employees and workers will be sensitised to adopt fire prevention measures and good practices and follow SOPs recommended for the respective material handled to avoid fire incidents,” he added.

The respective local Fire Stations will be the centres for basic training in fire protection and fighting methods.

A material safety data sheet or a list of chemicals/materials and quantities will be displayed in the storage and or handling units godowns and or industries. The workers and labourers will not be allowed to reside, cook in the same premises.

“No premises should be locked outside while there are persons inside and the storage units should plan to be keep stored quantities at the minimal level during summer season. People are advised not to stock 100 % capacity or more. It is better that the storage not be more than 60 % of permitted volume, optimum stocking and fortnightly or monthly refilling would be encouraged. The Police and Fire departments will coordinate with the water board for water supply during incidents, including at odd hours in the night. The water board is requested to deploy drivers in the night shift starting from March till June to supply water during fire incidents,” the DG Fire Services noted.

The meeting was attended by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, Additional Commissioner Prakash Reddy, and other officials from the Disaster Management, GHMC and others.