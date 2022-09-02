Fire near CM’s camp office

Fire at construction firm office spread from a diya kept in front of Ganesh idol

A fire broke out at a construction firm’s office in a commercial building next to the Chief Minister’s camp office at Punjagutta late on Friday. No one was injured in the accident.

According to official sources, it was suspected that the fire in the office located on the first floor of Snehalatha Building spread from the ‘Akhanda Deepam’ that was placed before the Ganesh idol, as part of ongoing festivities.

The staff of Prasad & Co (Project Works) Limited, a prominent name in project construction business, closed the office at around 9.30 p.m. The fire broke out about an hour later.

The Fire service department was alerted by passers-by who noticed it at the office that can be seen from outside. By 11 p.m., firefighters had put out the fire and brought the situation under control.

Preliminarily, it was reported that electricals, furniture and documents in the office were gutted.