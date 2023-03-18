Fire mishap at scrap warehouse

March 18, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A major fire mishap was reported at a plastic scrap warehouse in Shastripuram area of Rajendranagar during the wee hours of Saturday. Officials from the fire services said that nobody was injured as the place was locked and that a used cigarette is suspected to be the cause of the fire. Officials said that nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot following a distress call at 5:47 a.m. on Saturday. “The place is a warehouse that has a lot of plastic scrap inside it. Fortunately, it was locked and nobody was injured. The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a used cigarette thrown inside by unidentified individuals in the morning and was not electrical in nature. Property loss of about ₹4 lakh is estimated,” said the Station Fire Officer of Chandulal Baradari, Venkateshwar Reddy.