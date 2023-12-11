Fire mishap at plastic godown, no casualties

December 11, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A massive fire mishap was reported at a plastic godown in Mailardevpally around Sunday midnight. No casualties or injuries were reported, said the officials from the fire control.

Officials from the Fire Control said that six fire tenders were rushed to the spot following a distress call received at 11.25 p.m. The vehicles were sent from fire stations of Chandulal Baradari, LB Nagar, Madhapur, Rajendranagar and Gowliguda. “The mishap was reported under a serious call and the damage is estimated to be above ₹10 lakh. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” said the officials. The last fire vehicle, from Madhapur fire station, returned back after the firefighting operation at 12.46 a.m.