Fire mishap at pharma unit in Nandigama, 10 employees rescued

April 26, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A major fire broke out at a pharma company in Nandigama, Shadnagar on Friday evening. Firefighting personnel rescued 10 employees stuck inside the facility during the fire mishap. One of the employees sustained injuries after jumping from the third floor of the building, officials said.

The incident was reported at Allen Homoeo and Herbal Products Limited, a G+3 building located about 45 kilometres away from Hyderabad.

Officials from the fire control said that following a distress call at 5.05 p.m., three fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Shadnagar, Maheshwaram and Rajendranagar Fire Stations. “Upon receiving an update about the intensity of the fire, three more fire tenders, from Gowliguda, Langer Houz and Madhapur, were rushed to the spot,” said the officials.

A fire broke out on the ground floor of the building, which resulted in heavy, thick smoke from place. “All the floors above were filled with smoke from the ground floor, creating panic among the staffers. By 6.30 p.m., we rescued all the 10 employees stuck inside the second and the third floor of the building with the help of the ladders on the fire tenders,” explained an official from the ground. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

