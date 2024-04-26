GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fire mishap at pharma unit in Nandigama, 10 employees rescued

April 26, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A major fire broke out at a pharma company in Nandigama, Shadnagar on Friday evening. Firefighting personnel rescued 10 employees stuck inside the facility during the fire mishap. One of the employees sustained injuries after jumping from the third floor of the building, officials said.

The incident was reported at Allen Homoeo and Herbal Products Limited, a G+3 building located about 45 kilometres away from Hyderabad. 

Officials from the fire control said that following a distress call at 5.05 p.m., three fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Shadnagar, Maheshwaram and Rajendranagar Fire Stations. “Upon receiving an update about the intensity of the fire, three more fire tenders, from Gowliguda, Langer Houz and Madhapur, were rushed to the spot,” said the officials. 

A fire broke out on the ground floor of the building, which resulted in heavy, thick smoke from place. “All the floors above were filled with smoke from the ground floor, creating panic among the staffers. By 6.30 p.m., we rescued all the 10 employees stuck inside the second and the third floor of the building with the help of the ladders on the fire tenders,” explained an official from the ground. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.