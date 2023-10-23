Fire mishap at Gaganpahad godown

October 23, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

A fire mishap was reported at a godown in Gaganpahad on Sunday evening. No casualties were reported.

Officials from the fire control room said that following a distress call at 7.47 p.m., one fire tender was rushed to the spot. “The godown was being used as a storage unit for soft toys. The area locals noticed the fire and called fire control,” said the official. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The place was closed to workers during the weekend and no casualties or injuries were reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT