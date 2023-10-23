HamberMenu
Fire mishap at Gaganpahad godown

October 23, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Fire mishap at Gaganpahad.

Fire mishap at Gaganpahad.

A fire mishap was reported at a godown in Gaganpahad on Sunday evening. No casualties were reported.

Officials from the fire control room said that following a distress call at 7.47 p.m., one fire tender was rushed to the spot. “The godown was being used as a storage unit for soft toys. The area locals noticed the fire and called fire control,” said the official. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The place was closed to workers during the weekend and no casualties or injuries were reported. 

