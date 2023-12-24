Fire mishap at Ankura Hospital, no casualties reported

December 24, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

A major fire mishap was reported at Ankura Hospital in Jyoti Nagar, near Gudimalkapur, on Saturday evening. There were no casualties or injuries, said Fire Department officials.

The District Fire Officer (DFO) of Hyderabad, S. Sreedhar Reddy, said that the building is an eight-storeyed one with three floors from the ground functioning as Ankura Hospital. “The flex board on the building caught fire due to an alleged short circuit. Following a distress call at 5.45 p.m., five fire tenders, from Langer Houz, Rajendranagar, Assembly, Gowliguda, and Madhapur fire stations, rushed to the spot and doused the flames,” said the officials, adding that the top floors of the building were not occupied.

The traffic flow around the building took a hit with congestion and slow movement witnessed for about an hour after the mishap.

Health Minister Cilarapu Damodar Rajanarasimha ordered an inquiry into the fire accident and asked the Secretary of the Health Department and Director of Public Health to inspect the hospital.

As the video of the massive fire went viral on social media platforms, the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) on X (formerly Twitter) posted saying, “A fire accident occurred to flexis outside Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur. The DRF Team assisted the Fire Department, and currently the fire is under control, and there are no casualties or injuries.”

GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal commended the response of EV&DM. “Hats off to our disaster management team for their swift and efficient response to the Ankura hospital fire accident. Your quick actions were pivotal in reducing the impact and keeping our community safe. Thank you for your unwavering commitment and dedication,” she posted.

Meanwhile, the Ankura Hospital Management issued a statement stating that, “The terrace outdoor lights caught fire due to short-circuit. The Fire Department was immediately informed and the fire was brought under control immediately. There have been no casualties. We have taken all precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and patients.”