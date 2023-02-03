Fire in new Secretariat raises safety concerns: BJP

February 03, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP said the fire in the newly constructed Telangana Secretariat had raised questions on the safety and standard of the six-storied building. Demanding a thorough inquiry into the incident on Friday, party spokesman N.V. Subhash asked why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was in a hurry to inaugurate the new Secretariat building before completion of all works including wood work inside the building.

“Is he worried about the chances of his BRS in next election,” said the BJP leader. It was unfortunate that before the inauguration, the new Secretariat caught fire and this had raised questions and concerns about the safety measures and quality of construction, he observed, in a statement to the media.

Mr. Subash demanded that inauguration of the new Secretariat building be postponed till a proper fire safety audit was done as there should be no compromise on the aspect since it was built by people’s money.