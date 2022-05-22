Fire in Bhongir PS premises, vehicles gutted

Fire broke out on the premises of Bhongir town police station on Sunday, gutting several motorcycles that were seized and kept under police custody.

The incident took place around 3.30 p.m. in the backyard of the police station. Locals said late arrival of fire and rescue services also worsened the situation.

According to officials, origin of the fire was not known yet, however, it was suspected that hot weather, and dry leaves from the trees there, might have caused the fire.

While the police maintained that only 15 motorcycles were destroyed in the accident, pictures and video clips showed the damage extent was up to several more vehicles.