Fire fighting system for Osmania General Hospital 

May 28, 2022 19:07 IST

Fulfilling fire safety risk requirements, the Osmania General Hospital will soon feature a complete fire-fighting system.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. B. Nagender along with senior doctors and officials started the project works on Friday by breaking coconut in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony near the operation theatre complex.

The system will address fire safety inadequacies in the outpatient block, QQDC block, the new operation theatre and other facilities. Dr. Nagender informed that the project was being funded by the State government and its outlay was about ₹ 1.69 crore.