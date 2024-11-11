ADVERTISEMENT

Fire engulfs two scrap godowns

Published - November 11, 2024 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A fire mishap at Shivarampally engulfed two scrap godowns on Monday afternoon that could be seen from kilometres around.

ADVERTISEMENT

No casualties or deaths were reported. 

An officer from Rajendranagar fire station office said that four vehicles were routed to the spot to stop the spread of flames to adjacent buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The godown was stocked with domestic waste, including electrical and electronic items. There was a timber depot in the vicinity as well as a petrol station. On the other side, there was a 15 feet gap between these godowns. There was a vehicle showroom too,” said the officer. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A distress call was received at 12.51 p.m. on Monday. Three fire tenders from Rajendranagar, Chandulal Baradari and Chandrayangutta along with a water bowser from Madhapur were engaged in a firefighting operation which lasted less than an hour.

“The two open to sky godowns, located adjacent to each other, contained scrap material. The cause of fire is likely to be electrical in origin. Property loss is estimated to be less than ₹10 lakh,” added the officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US