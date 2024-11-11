Fire engulfs two scrap godowns

A fire mishap at Shivarampally engulfed two scrap godowns on Monday afternoon that could be seen from kilometres around.

No casualties or deaths were reported.

An officer from Rajendranagar fire station office said that four vehicles were routed to the spot to stop the spread of flames to adjacent buildings.

“The godown was stocked with domestic waste, including electrical and electronic items. There was a timber depot in the vicinity as well as a petrol station. On the other side, there was a 15 feet gap between these godowns. There was a vehicle showroom too,” said the officer.

A distress call was received at 12.51 p.m. on Monday. Three fire tenders from Rajendranagar, Chandulal Baradari and Chandrayangutta along with a water bowser from Madhapur were engaged in a firefighting operation which lasted less than an hour.

“The two open to sky godowns, located adjacent to each other, contained scrap material. The cause of fire is likely to be electrical in origin. Property loss is estimated to be less than ₹10 lakh,” added the officer.

