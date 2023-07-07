Fire engulfs four coaches of Falaknuma Express near Secunderabad, passengers evacuated safely

July 07, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Seven coaches of the Falaknuma Express caught fire on Friday morning between the Pagidipalli and Bommaipalli villages in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana. Close to 300 passengers on board were safely evacuated by the rescue teams and were sent home in buses. Officials said they are still investigating the cause of the fire. Out of 18 coaches, 11 were detached and taken away safely.

Officials from the Fire Control Room said that they received a distress call at 11.15 a.m., following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The first vehicle was from Bhongir fire station, then the others were sent from Alair, Yadagirigutta, Cherlapally, Ramannapet and Choutuppal. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said officials.

The Falaknuma Express (train number 12703) was to have reached the Secunderabad railway station by 9.15 a.m. after covering a 1,545 km journey from Howrah, but was running late when the incident happened.

Alert railway personnel reportedly noticed smoke emitting and immediately pulled the chain to stop the train. The passengers on board S4, S5 and S6 were immediately de-boarded safely before the fire and smoke engulfed the coaches, according to railway officials

Police said the Fire Department, Railway staffers and the Bhongir Rural police jumped to rescue and ensured the safety of the passengers. While the train was passing between Pagidipalli and Bommaipalli villages here, the train staffers noticed the fire and raised an alarm, said Inspector of Bhongir Rural police, S. Sudheer Krishna. “As it was a slow, gradual fire, we were able to rush the passengers out safely,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Telangana State DGP Anjani Kumar took to social media with an update. “All passengers are safely evacuated and shifted in buses after a fire broke out in the Falaknuma Express near Bhongir rural PS limits. Police, Fire Dept, and Railways are working in coordination. So far, no fatalities have been reported. Out of 18 coaches 11 are detached and taken away safely. 7 bogies caught fire, out of which fire is extinguished in 3 bogies as of now,” read his post.

Meanwhile, SC Railway officials announced cancellation or diversion of some trains due to the track repair work at the site.

Trains cancelled or diverted

Train No 17645 Secunderabad-Repalle and Train No 17064 Secunderabad-Manmad trains have been cancelled while Train No 17229 Thiruvananthapuram-Secunderabad has been partially cancelled between Ramannapet-Secunderabad. Train No 17646 Repalle-Secunderabad train too have been partially cancelled between Nadikudi-Secunderabad.

Train No 17230 Secunderabad-Thiruvanthapuram express as well as Train No 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah will be diverted to run via Kazipet-Vijayawada on Friday. Train No 12805 Visakhapatnam-Lingampally and Train No 17231 Narsapur-Nagarsol express will be diverted via Vijayawada-Kazipet.

