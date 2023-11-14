Fire department receives 35 Deepavali related calls

November 14, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Fire Department received 35 firecracker related calls on Deepavali, including 26 within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, and 19 from Hyderabad.

District Fire Officer (DFO) of Hyderabad, M. Srinivasa Reddy, said that the 19 distress calls from Hyderabad include major incidents reported at Shah Ali Banda, Jalpally and Rahmatnagar.

A Bajaj Electronics showroom caught fire in Shah Ali Banda areas, said Fire Department officials. A call was received at 12.56 a.m. on Monday and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the company, in an official release, said that the disruption of service at their store was for a period of five hours. “The store resumed its commercial operations around 3 p.m. on Monday,” said their release.

The fire call from Jalpally was received at 7.46 p.m. on Sunday and the Rahmatnagar distress call was received at 12.17 a.m. on Monday.

