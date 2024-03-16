ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in Tolichowki

March 16, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic was hit on Friday evening on the busy Old Bombay Highway after a fire broke out at an oil storage facility near Yousuf Tekri in Tolichowki. Officials from the fire department said no casualty was reported. The fire broke out at a facility behind the Salarjung Colony petrol bunk.

Following a call at 8.18 pm, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The cause of fire has not been determined yet; so is the damage to property, a fire official said.

The fire was confined and controlled by 10:30 p.m. and will be doused over the course of the night, fire station officials added. “The stored oil has spread in two directions and has affected traffic movement,” said a police officer.

