Fire breaks out at hospital’s store room in Nirmal, none injured

Published - October 20, 2024 06:45 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out at the store room of the District Headquarters Hospital in Nirmal town on Sunday afternoon.

According to official sources, no one was injured. The blaze broke out in the store room on the first floor of the hospital building late in the afternoon.

As smoke billowed out of the store room, the hospital staff immediately evacuated the patients to safety and alerted the Fire Services Department personnel, sources said.

Firefighters rushed to the hospital and extinguished the fire.

A short-circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze. A detailed investigation is under way to find out the exact cause of fire.

