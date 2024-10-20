GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at hospital’s store room in Nirmal, none injured

Published - October 20, 2024 06:45 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out at the store room of the District Headquarters Hospital in Nirmal town on Sunday afternoon.

According to official sources, no one was injured. The blaze broke out in the store room on the first floor of the hospital building late in the afternoon.

As smoke billowed out of the store room, the hospital staff immediately evacuated the patients to safety and alerted the Fire Services Department personnel, sources said.

Firefighters rushed to the hospital and extinguished the fire.

A short-circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze. A detailed investigation is under way to find out the exact cause of fire.

Published - October 20, 2024 06:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.