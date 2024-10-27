ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at cracker shop at Ramkote, no casualties

Published - October 27, 2024 10:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out at a cracker shop at Ramkote on Sunday night, causing panic among locals shopping there. Officials from the fire control room confirmed that there were no injuries reported in the mishap.

The incident took place at a wholesale cracker shop named Paras Fireworks, when a large number of people were present. In the videos of the incident that went viral on social media, people can be seen rushing out as the fire broke out.

Following a distress call at 9.18 p.m., five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. “The fire was brought under control by 10 p.m.,” said a Fire official. The tenders were rushed from Gowliguda, Osmania Hospital outpost, Gandhi Hospital outpost, Musheerabad and Assembly fire stations. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

