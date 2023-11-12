Fire breaks out at CESS office building in Sircilla, office files and furniture gutted

November 12, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

A fire broke out at the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) office building in Sircilla town late on November 12.

No one was injured in the incident. However, office furniture, raincoats and some office files relating to purchases were gutted in the blaze.

The incident occurred in two rooms of the second floor of the CESS office building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire tenders from Sircilla and neighbouring Vemulawada rushed to the spot and put out the blaze after some time, sources said.

The cause of the fire could not be determined immediately.

Police suspect that sparks from firecrackers burst during Deepavali celebrations in the immediate neighbourhood may have landed on the CESS office building, resulting in the fire accident.

A detailed investigation into the incident is under way to ascertain the reason for the blaze.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT