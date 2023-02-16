Fire at sofa manufacturing unit

February 16, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

A major fire was reported at a sofa unit godown in Puranapul area in the old city on Wednesday. No casualties or injuries were reported, said the Kulsumpura police, adding that the property loss is estimated to be around ₹50 lakh.

Officials from the fire services said that they received a distress call at 3:23 p.m. about the fire at Ashoka Industries in Durga Nagar, Jiyaguda, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “It took the fire tenders about an hour to control the fire from spreading, but the firefighting operation continued till late Wednesday night,” said the officials.

The Kulsumpura police said that the place had no workers for the past 10 days and was shut for business. It is a sofa making unit and has a lot of furniture and other manufacturing materials. The police suspect that a garbage fire from the place adjacent to the building might have led to the mishap. The owners are yet to give an official complaint, the police said.