ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at plywood shop

February 05, 2023 03:40 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The mishap was reported near Church Colony in Ramanthapur in a plywood shop

The Hindu Bureau

Firefighters attempt to douse a fire that broke out in a godown in Ramanthapur of Hyderabad on Saturday | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Fire broke out at a plywood shop in Ramanthapur area on Saturday morning. No casualties or injuries were reported. 

Officials from the fire control room said that they received a distress call at 7.18 a.m. on Friday about the mishap, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The firefighters took up the operation and doused the flames to control the situation. The mishap was reported near Church Colony in Ramanthapur in a plywood shop. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and property loss is yet to be estimated,” officials said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US