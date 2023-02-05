Fire at plywood shop

February 05, 2023 03:40 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Fire broke out at a plywood shop in Ramanthapur area on Saturday morning. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Officials from the fire control room said that they received a distress call at 7.18 a.m. on Friday about the mishap, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The firefighters took up the operation and doused the flames to control the situation. The mishap was reported near Church Colony in Ramanthapur in a plywood shop. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and property loss is yet to be estimated,” officials said.