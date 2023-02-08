ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at pharma unit, two injured

February 08, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out at a pharma unit at Gaddpotharam in Jinnaram mandal on Wednesday.

With large plumes of smoke coming out of Lee Pharma factory, staffers were seen running for safety. Two persons were injured in the accident and they were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The thick smoke caused panic to people living in the vicinity. According to sources, the fire started when the staff were unloading solvent from a drum and spread fast. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US