Fire at pharma unit, two injured

February 08, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

A fire broke out at a pharma unit at Gaddpotharam in Jinnaram mandal on Wednesday.

With large plumes of smoke coming out of Lee Pharma factory, staffers were seen running for safety. Two persons were injured in the accident and they were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The thick smoke caused panic to people living in the vicinity. According to sources, the fire started when the staff were unloading solvent from a drum and spread fast. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.