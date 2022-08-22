Fire at pharma lab in Hyderabad 

ADVERTISEMENT

A major fire broke out at a pharmaceutical laboratory located in IDA Jeedimetla on Monday. Seven workers suffered minor injuries in the incident.

According to the Jeedimetla police, the incident took place at Sridhara Laboratories Private Limited around 9.30 a.m., when workers were processing chemicals. Seven of the injured workers were shifted to emergency care, and they were all stable.

Locals reported that there was a loud explosion and soon fire and billowing smoke engulfed the facility. Part of the laboratory, including infrastructure, was also gutted in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire service personnel pressed four fire tenders into action and carried out a long operation to put out the fire.

Police said the cause of the fire was yet to be investigated. A report on the processes involved was sought from the laboratory.