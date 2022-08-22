Fire at pharma lab in Hyderabad 

Seven workers suffered minor injuries

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 22, 2022 21:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A major fire broke out at a pharmaceutical laboratory located in IDA Jeedimetla on Monday. Seven workers suffered minor injuries in the incident.

According to the Jeedimetla police, the incident took place at Sridhara Laboratories Private Limited around 9.30 a.m., when workers were processing chemicals. Seven of the injured workers were shifted to emergency care, and they were all stable.

Locals reported that there was a loud explosion and soon fire and billowing smoke engulfed the facility. Part of the laboratory, including infrastructure, was also gutted in the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire service personnel pressed four fire tenders into action and carried out a long operation to put out the fire.

Police said the cause of the fire was yet to be investigated. A report on the processes involved was sought from the laboratory.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app