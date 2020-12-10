Fire at ginning mill under control

The fire that broke out at a private cotton ginning mill at Matoor village in Madhira mandal on Tuesday night was brought under control after a strenuous fire-fighting operation that lasted till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Though none was injured in the incident, heaps of processed cotton and cotton gin trash stored in a godown on the premises of the Manjit cotton ginning mill were gutted, sources said.

The fire-fighters had managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other godowns and blocks housing a large quantity of cotton bales and costly machinery on the mill premises after completely dousing the flames by deploying three fire tenders during the overnight operation led by District Fire Officer A. Jaya Prakash.

A preliminary inquiry suggested that an electric short-circuit sparked the fire in one of the blocks of the mill, sources added.

The loss of property is estimated to be worth a few lakhs and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze.