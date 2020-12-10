Fire at ginning mill under control

The fire that broke out at a private cotton ginning mill at Matoor village in Madhira mandal on Tuesday night was brought under control after a strenuous fire-fighting operation that lasted till the wee hours of Wednesday.
Though none was injured in the incident, heaps of processed cotton and cotton gin trash stored in a godown on the premises of the Manjit cotton ginning mill were gutted, sources said.
The fire-fighters had managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other godowns and blocks housing a large quantity of cotton bales and costly machinery on the mill premises after completely dousing the flames by deploying three fire tenders during the overnight operation led by District Fire Officer A. Jaya Prakash.
A preliminary inquiry suggested that an electric short-circuit sparked the fire in one of the blocks of the mill, sources added.
The loss of property is estimated to be worth a few lakhs and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath