SANGAREDDY

05 June 2021 20:47 IST

Fire at furniture unit

A fire broke out at a furniture making unit in Bollaram on Saturday afternoon, in which most of the wood was reduced to ashes. Four fire engines were pressed into service and it took several hours to douse the flames. Luckily, there was no loss of life as all the employees were outside the factory. Police registered a case and are investigating.

