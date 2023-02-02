ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at a warehouse in RTC crossroads at Musheerabad triggers panic; no casualties reported

February 02, 2023 10:24 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Officials from the fire control room shared that seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot from the nearby Fire Stations to douse the flames.

The Hindu Bureau

Fire broke out at a warehouse near RTC crossroads at Musheerabad on early Thursday morning (February 2.) Officials from the Fire Department shared that no casualties or injuries have been reported. Mild tension prevailed as thick smoke emission from the incident created panic among the locals. 

Officials from the fire control room shared that seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot from the nearby Fire Stations to douse the flames. “The warehouse stores decorative materials and the cause of fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit. The firefighting is under way and if needed, we will be deploying more vehicles to control the situation,” officials shared.

Meanwhile, the locals of Musheerabad woke up to a panic with the smoke being seen from a fairly big radius around the mishap. Several social media posts were seen with the netizens sharing how frequently the city has been witnessing fire mishaps. 

