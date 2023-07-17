ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at a manufacturing unit injures 10 workers

July 17, 2023 05:48 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Ten staffers working at a manufacturing unit in Shadnagar sustained injuries following a fire mishap on Sunday night. 

Officials from the fire control said that two fire tenders from Shadnagar and Jadcherla fire stations were rushed to the spot following a call at 9.13 p.m. The fire was reported at Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd. 

However, the company workers had doused the flames by the time the fire tenders reached, said the officials from the Jedcherla fire station. “The mishap occurred because of overheating metallic dust. The injured individuals, all natives of North Indian States, were initially rushed to Shadnagar government hospital. The company management then shifted them to a private hospital in Santoshnagar,” said the official. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US