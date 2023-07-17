Fire at a manufacturing unit injures 10 workers

July 17, 2023 05:48 am | Updated 05:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Ten staffers working at a manufacturing unit in Shadnagar sustained injuries following a fire mishap on Sunday night.

Officials from the fire control said that two fire tenders from Shadnagar and Jadcherla fire stations were rushed to the spot following a call at 9.13 p.m. The fire was reported at Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd.

However, the company workers had doused the flames by the time the fire tenders reached, said the officials from the Jedcherla fire station. “The mishap occurred because of overheating metallic dust. The injured individuals, all natives of North Indian States, were initially rushed to Shadnagar government hospital. The company management then shifted them to a private hospital in Santoshnagar,” said the official.